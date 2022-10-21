Police looking for 12-week-old puppy allegedly stolen in Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a 12-week-old puppy they believe was stolen in Toronto earlier this month.

On Oct. 9, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m, police say the puppy was ‘briefly’ left inside a vehicle parked in an underground parking garage in the area of King Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Police say the car’s alarm sounded off, prompting the owner to investigate what activated it. When the owner approached the vehicle, they noticed the dog was missing and seemingly stolen from the parked car.

The puppy, who goes by the name Harry, is described by police as an unneutered male French bulldog. Harry has white and light brown-coloured fur, and he is microchipped and registered to his owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222.tips.com.