

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





As the suspect in a fatal shooting outside of a Markham noodle bar earlier this month remains at large, investigators have released security camera footage showing two witnesses in the hopes they will come forward with any information.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 1, emergency crews were dispatched to a restaurant located in a strip mall near Laidlaw Boulevard and Highway 7 for multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot.



A York Regional Police cruiser is seen at the scene of a fatal shooting in Markham on August 2, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a deceased man, who was later identified as 39-year-old Wai Loon “Allen” Kong. As well, a woman was taken from the scene to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Two days after the deadly incident, investigators released security camera images of a suspect, who they said fled the scene on a motorcycle, in an effort to identify them.



A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Markham is seen on a motorcycle in these surveillance camera images. (York Regional Police)

Police said the suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet, a dark green jacket, dark pants and a backpack at the time and the motorcycle they were driving has been described as a black and white sports bike with blue or purple coloured headlights.

On Thursday, police released video of two people talking to one another while standing beside a line of parked vehicles. Investigators said they hope these two people, who witnessed the shooting, will come forward or be identified by the public.

“The suspect remains at large and investigators continue to appeal for any information on identity and for any information that may assist in identifying the year, make and model of the motorcycle,” a news release issued by police on Thursday said.

“Investigators are also interested in any video surveillance from local gas stations, businesses, residences and vehicle dash-cams that may capture the suspect and motorcycle before or after the incident.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).