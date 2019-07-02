

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are looking to identify a woman found dead in East York last month.

An artist rendering of the woman, who is believed to be between the ages of 33 and 50, was released by investigators on Tuesday after her body was found in the early morning hours of June 7 near Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road.

The woman’s body was located with no identification and police said they have been unsuccessful in identifying her.

She has been described as being between four-foot-eight and five-foot-two, weighing approximately 88 pounds with short, straight brown hair and prescription eye glasses.

Investigators said she had no scars, marks or tattoos on her body.

“She had her natural teeth and appeared to take care of herself well,” police said in a news release.

At the time she was found, she was wearing a green winter coat, a grey knitted toque, a blue T-Shirt with hearts on it, a blue hoodie, blue track pants, and brown knee-high leather boots.

Investigators are looking to locate the woman’s caregiver or next-of-kin.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).