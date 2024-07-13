Police look for suspect vehicle after Mississauga road rage incident resulted in shots being fired

TORONTO
    Peel police are searching for a vehicle involved in a road rage incident last month in Mississauga that resulted in shots being fired.

    Police say it occurred on Derry Road at Terragar Boulevard on June 29 at 11:49 p.m.

    They did release details about what transpired during the road rage incident but said that multiple shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle.

    Luckily, no one was shot and physically injured in the altercation, police said.

    On Saturday, investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a newer model black Acura TLX. No other suspect information was released.

    They are asking anyone with information, including video footage, to contact them at 905) 453–2121, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

