

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have located a vehicle believed to belong to a Markham father of two who mysteriously vanished in October and there are human remains inside.

Eugene Kim, 38, had been last seen by his family in the area of Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Bouelvard on the morning of Oct. 2.

Later that night at around 9 p.m., Kim reportedly texted his wife to let her know that he would be home in an hour. After his wife texted him again hours later to enquire about his whereabouts, he said that he would be home “soon” but he never returned.

Police investigating Kim’s disappearance later traced the last call to a cell tower in the area of North Bay. His brother also told CP24 that it appears he paid for a permit to enter nearby Algonquin Park.

According to York Regional Police, the vehicle was located by Ontario Provincial Police late on Thursday. They say that the vehicle may have been found in the Huntsville area, though that detail has not been confirmed.

It is not immediately clear whether the remains found inside the vehicle belong to Kim.

Police previously said that there was no reason to suspect anything criminal in connection with Kim’s disappearance.

Kim was believed to be driving a black Nissan Rouge with licence plate BJJD-108 at the time of his disappearance.