Police launch mischief investigation after falling objects damage vehicles in East York
Toronto police say they have launched a mischief investigation after falling objects damaged two vehicles in East York.
According to police, at around 8:18 p.m. on Thursday, two motorists were driving in the area of Pottery Road and Broadview Avenue when their vehicles were damaged by falling objects.
Officers later determined that the vehicles were damaged by “various sizes” of metal BBs and glass marbles.
“It is unknown where these objects originated from or who is responsible,” police said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
Police said they do not have any information on possible suspects.
“Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in the area are urged to use caution and to be vigilant as police continue to investigate,” the news release continued.
