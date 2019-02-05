

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have issued a warrant for an 18-year-old man who allegedly went to a High Park-area school with a gun and threatened a student in December.

Toronto police were called to Western Technical Commercial School around 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 after receiving reports of a male seen “with some type of firearm.”

Western Technical Commercial School, located near Bloor Street and Runnymede Road, along with two other schools in the area, was placed under a lockdown.

Officers with the Emergency Task Force (ETF) conducted a thorough search of the building, but investigators said that no firearm was recovered.

Video obtained by CP24 the day of the incident showed students huddled in a dark classroom as an ETF member swept through the room. The officer appeared to be carrying an automatic weapon.

The lockdown was lifted around 2:45 p.m.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said they are searching for a suspect identified as Toronto-resident Joshua Hastings.

Hastings is facing numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and uttering death threats.

“He is considered to be armed and dangerous,” police said in the release. “If seen, do not approach, call 911.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.