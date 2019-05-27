

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An ongoing scam is targeting Raptors fans looking to purchase tickets to playoff games, Peel Regional Police warn.

In a news release issued on Monday, officers said they have received several reports of people either prepaying online for nonexistent tickets or paying in cash in person and receiving fraudulent tickets.

“In light of the Toronto Raptors’ current success, future attempts to defraud members of the public will continue,” police said in the news release.

Police are asking the public to not prepay for anything online regardless of being shown images of tickets, to not assume that tickets from non-reputable commercial sellers are legitimate and to remember that if the purchase price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Also, officers are reminding the public to utilize designated buy and sell exchange zones in Peel Region.