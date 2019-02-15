

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are warning Scarborough residents to be vigilant after a spate of knife-point robberies at ATMs.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for six robberies at ATMs located in an area bounded by Victoria Park Avenue, Markham Road, Sheppard Avenue East and Lawrence Avenue East.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday night near Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road.

A woman told police she was depositing money when a man – who was reportedly lingering by the entrance – followed her inside and ambushed her.

The man allegedly pointed a knife at the woman and demanded she give him money.

Police said the woman fought back and struggled with the suspect, but he ultimately took her cash and fled.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

Another incident occurred on Feb. 1 at an ATM near Victoria Park and Van Horne avenues.

According to police, a girl was depositing money at the ATM when a man came up behind her and pressed a knife against her neck.

The girl told police the man demanded she give him money, which she did, before he fled.

The suspect has been described as being six-feet tall with a medium build and “light complexion.” He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood pulled over his head, grey or black pants ,and black running shoes. In the Feb. 13 incident, he was wearing a grey and black toque, while in the Feb. 1 incident he was wearing a balaclava.

Security camera images were released on Thursday in an effort to identify a suspect.

Investigators consider the suspect to be “violent, armed and dangerous” and urge anyone who spots him to keep their distance and instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.