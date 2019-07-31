

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have issued public safety warning after another patient disappeared from the Centre of Mental Health and Addiction on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 45-year-old Anthony Murdock went missing from the facility, located near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue, at around 2:20 p.m.

Murdock has been described by police as six-foot-one, 200 pounds, and has a shaved hear. He was last seen wearing a burgundy cotton top and blue jeans.

“Police are concerned for the safety of the public. If located, do not approach, immediately contact police,” Toronto police wrote in a news release issued on Tuesday night.

This is not the first time in the past month that someone has gone missing from the facility.

On July 23, 27-year-old CAMH patient Ahmed Sualim briefly escaped from the facility but was taken back into custody on the same day.

Zhebin Cong, a 47-year-old CAMH patient with a violent past, fled the country on July 3 while out on a day pass from the centre,

The Ontario Review Board recently wrote that Cong, who was found not criminally responsible in the fatal stabbing of his roommate in 2014, poses a “significant threat to the safety of the public.”

Cong’s escape has prompted CAMH to launch an external review of its practices surrounding the issuance of day passes and other privileges.

The review is expected to be completed by the end of the year.