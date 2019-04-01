

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for one of four suspects involved in the armed kidnapping of a 22-year-old international student in Markham.

Chinese citizen Wanzhen Lu was allegedly abducted by four suspects in the underground garage of a condo building, located near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road, on March 23.

York Regional Police said that three men jumped out of a minivan and attacked Lu, who was with a friend at the time. One suspect remained inside the vehicle. The suspects allegedly shocked Lu multiple times with a conducted energy weapon before forcing him into the vehicle.

The van was found two days later abandoned at an unspecified location in Toronto, police said.

Investigators said the suspects did not make contact with police and a ransom for Lu’s return was never made.

On March 26, Lu showed up at a home in Gravenhurst, Ont., more than 150 kilometres away from where he was taken.

The homeowner told CP24 that he heard a voice coming from the edge of a property that said “help me, I’ve been kidnapped.” Lu appeared disoriented, the homeowner said, and had pieces of duct tape stuck to his sweater, cuts on his knees and marks on his arms.

Police said that Lu was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and has since been reunited with his family.

On Monday, police identified one of the four suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

Toronto resident Abdullahi Adan, 37, is wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault, and assault with a weapon.

He has been described by investigators as a dark-skinned male, standing about six-foot-two with a heavier build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with a black jacket.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “York Regional Police will continue to dedicate significant resources to find the additional suspects, as they are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous.”

No further descriptions have been provided for the other three suspects, who police have previously said are all believed to be male.

According to previous descriptions provided by investigators, the first suspect was wearing blue pants and a black jacket, the second suspect was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket and the third suspect was wearing dark blue jeans and black jacket.

“We strongly recommend that the suspects involved in this kidnapping seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.