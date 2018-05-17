

CTV News Toronto





A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for the third suspect accused in an unprovoked beating of a man with autism at a Mississauga bus terminal.

Police in Peel Region have already arrested and charged two men in connection with the attack but, up until now, had not been able to identify the third suspect.

He was identified Thursday as 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal, of no fixed address. Police say he is wanted for one count of aggravated assault.

The warrant stems from a disturbing security video which shows three men ambush a 29-year-old man sitting on the staircase at the Square One Shopping Centre bus terminal on March 13 as he adjusts his rollerblades. The trio repeatedly punch and kick the victim, who tries to shield his face with his hands.

Police say the man suffered a broken nose and some cuts to his face but was treated and released from hospital the same day.

Two other suspects, identified as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami and 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil, were charged with one count of aggravated assault each in the weeks following the video’s release.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Chahil was released on $25,000 bail in March.

Dhami, who remains in police custody after being denied bail on April 12, is also wanted by police in Toronto for his alleged role in a fight at a nightclub. Toronto police allege the incident took place just two days before the attack in Mississauga.

Since Dhami remains in custody in Peel Region, Toronto police have sought a judge’s permission to formally charge him for the nightclub fight.

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of the remaining suspect is being asked to call Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.