

CTV News Toronto





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting at a Whitchurch-Stouffville prom after-party.

Gunshots were fired on Friday at a home near Bloomington Road and Highway 48, where partygoers had gathered to celebrate the end of the school year.

York Regional Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head at the party at around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee in an upper floor bedroom without vital signs. The 18-year-old died at the scene.

A gunshot wound to the head has since been determined to be his cause of death.

On Wednesday, police identified a suspect wanted in the case and released his photograph.

Jahdea Paterson is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. The 18-year-old is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said, and anyone who spots him or knows his whereabouts should call police.

“Anyone who is assisting the suspect evade police could be subject to criminal charges,” police wrote in a news release.

They urged Paterson to seek legal counsel and surrender to authorities.

When police arrived at the home that night, they took two teens into custody and later charged them with weapons offences, however it’s not yet clear if the charges relate to the shooting.

“Many people were in attendance at the time of the shooting, who left prior to police arrival,” police wrote.

“Investigators have interviewed many of the attendees that were at the party, however they are still looking for witnesses who may have been there and have not yet spoken to police.”