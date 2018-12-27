

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a fail to remain incident in which five people were allegedly plowed down on a sidewalk in Mississauga.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday after an altercation took place inside &Company Resto Bar on Enfield Place, near the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street.

Police said that several patrons of the bar were escorted out of the building by security, but that the altercation continued on the street. One of the men involved retrieved his vehicle and drove on to the sidewalk, striking five people who were also involved in the altercation, police said.

A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured and four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

On Thursday, police issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Michael Polynice of Toronto in connection with the incident. He is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and one count of failing to stop.

“If seen or if his location is known, do not approach, call police,” investigators said in a news release issued Thursday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or to reach out to Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.