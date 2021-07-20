TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service has issued a warrant for a 32-year-old Toronto man in connection with an incident in which a pedestrian was deliberately struck by a driver on Monday.

Toronto police responded to a fail-to-remain fatal collision at 11 Polson Street just after 9 p.m..

According to investigators, an argument occurred between two people before one of the two involved parties entered a pickup truck and deliberately struck the other.

Toronto paramedics responded and attempted life-saving measures on the pedestrian, but the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police said Tuesday that they have issued an arrest warrant for Toronto resident Robert Cada, 32, in connection with the incident. Investigators say he is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Cada was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident has been recovered.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.