Police investigation underway in Richmond Hill neighbourhood

Yellow police tape cordons off a home where a police investigation is underway in Richmond Hill Thursday, February 1, 2024. (Jacob Estrin) Yellow police tape cordons off a home where a police investigation is underway in Richmond Hill Thursday, February 1, 2024. (Jacob Estrin)
York Regional Police say there is a “significant” investigation underway in the Richvale area in Richmond Hill.

Police said they could not immediately provide any details about the investigation.

However a large police presence is visible in the area of MacKay Drive, near Yonge Street and Carville Road.

More to come…

