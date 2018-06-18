

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person was rushed to hospital via emergency run and another is being detained by police following some sort of incident at Bloor-Yonge Station on Monday morning.

The TTC initially reported the incident as an injury at track level at around 10:40 a.m., though the circumstances surrounding it are not immediately clear.

Police say that it does not appear as though the inured party deliberately jumped onto the tracks.

They say that investigators are currently reviewing surveillance camera footage as part of their investigation.

The person being detained has not formally been arrested at this time, according to police.

Meanwhile, subway service has mostly resumed on Line 1 following the incident but trains continue to bypass Bloor-Yonge Station. Service had been suspended for about an hour between St. Clair and Union stations.

Subway service was also suspended for about 45 minutes between St. George and Pape stations on Line 2 on Monday due to a separate incident. Service resumed on Line 2 at around 11:30 a.m.