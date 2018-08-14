

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are responding to multiple reports of gunshots fired near the adjoining Toronto neighbourhoods of Rockcliffe Smyth and Mount Dennis.

The first call came in around 1:20 p.m. near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road. Police say officers found shell casings and that shots were fired in the median.

There have been no reported injuries and police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Officers then responded to reports of a firearm being discharged at Woolner Avenue and Jane Street around 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police said that the incident occurred across the street from a laundromat. Witnesses reported seeing an altercation break out and then heard the sound of gunfire.

Police believe there was a foot pursuit and that someone was shot at.

Paramedics later said that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They say the wounds were not consistent with a gunshot.

The investigation at both scenes are ongoing. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.