Police investigating two pharmacy robberies in Halton Hills

Police in Halton Region are searching for two separate groups of suspects following two unrelated pharmacy robberies in Halton Hills on Friday.

The first incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. at a Pharmasave on Main Street North in Acton.

Police said three male suspects wearing surgical masks entered the store and demanded narcotics. No weapon was seen or referenced, they said.

The suspects then fled the scene in a black Honda sedan.

The first suspect is described as a male with a thin-build and approximately five foot eight. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater with a blue surgical mask.

The second suspect is a male with a thin build and approximately five foot four. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater with a blue surgical mask, and carrying a backpack.

There are no descriptive details available for the third suspect.

Police are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area of this pharmacy between the hours of 4 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The second robbery occurred at about 6:50 pm at Young’s Pharmacy on Main Street South in Georgetown.

In this case, three male suspects, one of whom was allegedly armed with a handgun, entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics and cash.

They then fled the scene in a stolen white Honda CRV, which was then involved in a single vehicle collision on Maple Avenue.

Police said that the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the area of Armstrong Boulevard.

Investigators recovered the vehicle along with a replica handgun, a quantity of cash, and narcotics believed to be linked to the robbery.

The suspects, however, remain outstanding.

The first suspects is described as a male with brown skin, thin build and five foot eight. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is a male with brown skin, a thin build and five foot eight. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a mask.

There are no descriptive details available for the third suspect.

Halton Regional Police Service is asking anyone with dashcam footage of the robbery suspects and/or the vehicle they fled in to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.