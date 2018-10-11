Police investigating theft of more than 100 brass vases from Whitby cemetery
Vases similar to the ones stolen from a Whitby cemetery last week are shown in this handout photo. (Durham Regional Police)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 11:22AM EDT
Police in Whitby are trying to identify a suspect or suspects who stole more than 100 brass vases from burial plots inside a cemetery last week.
The theft occurred sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 at Mount Lawn Cemetery on Garrard Road.
Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time.
However, they released a photograph of the type of vase that was stolen in hopes it will generate a lead on those responsible.
Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call Durham regional police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.