

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Whitby are trying to identify a suspect or suspects who stole more than 100 brass vases from burial plots inside a cemetery last week.

The theft occurred sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 at Mount Lawn Cemetery on Garrard Road.

Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time.

However, they released a photograph of the type of vase that was stolen in hopes it will generate a lead on those responsible.

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call Durham regional police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.