TORONTO -- Investigators with York Regional Police are looking to speak with witnesses in connection with what they have described as a suspicious tow truck fire in Markham on Monday.

Police said that they were called to a parking lot in the area of 19th Avenue and Highway 404 shortly after 7 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

When officers arrived on scene they located a tow truck that had been on fire. While there were no injuries, investigators said they believe that the fire was set intentionally.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have been driving northbound on Highway 404, between Elgin Mills Road East and Stouffville Road on Monday between 6:50 a.m. and 7:10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541. Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Suspicious tow truck fire not isolated incident

This news comes after a string of tow truck fires in December of last year in North York and Richmond Hill, which both York Regional Police and Toronto Police described as suspicious. No injuries were reported in any of those four incidents, but police said the fires were targeted.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto at the time, Mark Graves, the president of Ontario’s Provincial Towing Association, confirmed that there was growing conflict between businesses within the industry.

“There appears to be some groups that are fighting within the industry, with the towing industry, and the issue is escalating pretty rapidly,” Graves said, speaking to CTV News Toronto in December.

Police have not indicated that the incidents in December are connected to Monday’s fire.