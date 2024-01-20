Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found in medical distress outside Oakville school
The death of a 20-year-old woman found in medical distress outside a school in Oakville Saturday morning has been deemed "suspicious," Halton Regional Police said.
Along with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Police said the woman was discovered outside Sunningdale Public School on Oxford Avenue, south of Upper Middle Road West, at around 6:30 a.m.
She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said they are not releasing her identity at this time per the family's request.
The cause of her death has not been disclosed.
"Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be outside the school and are reviewing sources of video surveillance from the area of Oxford Avenue and Miller Road in Oakville," police said in a Saturday afternoon news release.
They are appealing to anyone who may have information about the case or may have seen individuals outside the school between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday to contact investigators at 905-825-4777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
