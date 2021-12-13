Advertisement
Police investigating suspicious death in Hamilton, Ont.
Published Monday, December 13, 2021 7:45AM EST
A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in his 20s in Hamilton this morning.
Investigators say the incident occurred near Covington Street and Barton Street East.
Officers with the major crime unit along with the unit that investigates fail-to-remain collisions have been called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the fatality.
More to come.