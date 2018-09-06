

CTV News Toronto





A daylight shooting in a St. Catharines neighbourhood has sent multiple people to hospital, Niagara Regional Police confirm.

Media relations officer Const. Phil Gavin said officers were called to the Church and Niagara streets area at around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Gavin said there are multiple scenes associated with the incident, including the Queenston and Geneva streets area, which police are asking people to avoid.

“We arrived on scene to find multiple shooting victims,” he wrote on Twitter. “We will release their medical conditions when we have more details.”

Newstalk 610 CKTB reporter Tom McConnell says paramedics told him that three people were shot and transported to hospital.

McConnell said paramedics told him that one victim was in life-threatening condition, one was in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.

McConnell said that witnesses have reported that at least one victim was shot multiple times.

Police have not confirmed the number of victims or the severity of injuries.

Police say the situation is evolving. A number of police cruisers are stationed in the area.

An emergency task force unit, K9 unit, detectives and emergency services officers are also on scene.

There was no immediate word on any arrests but police said via Twitter that they are working on getting information on a possible suspect or suspects.

"This is not an active shooter situation," Gavin wrote in a tweet. "We are actively searching for armed suspects in the previously mentioned area."

More to come…