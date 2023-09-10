Police investigating shooting in Vaughan

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Vaughan early Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way shortly after 1 a.m.

Police say officers located evidence of a shooting at the scene but initially did not find a victim.

However, they were later informed that a person suffering from a gunshot wound had attended a hospital.

Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police say.

Investigators are trying to determine if the person is linked to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released. Police say there is no public safety concern.