Police investigating shooting in Scarborough that left one person injured

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue at around 7:15 p.m.

Police say one male victim suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police say two Black male suspects believed to be 25 years old, were seen fleeing the area. The first suspect is described as having a thin build and afro hair. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a bandana.

The other suspect, police say, stands five-foot-eight and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and black pants.