

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say officers are searching for multiple suspects after gunshots erupted inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet sent shortly after 3 p.m., police said the mall was in the process of being evacuated after a gun was discharged somewhere on the east side the busy mall.

Paramedics say they assessed three patients for medical reasons, but there were no reported injuries as a result of a shooting.

A large crowd of people has since accumulated outside of the mall. According to reports on Twitter, some shoppers are on lockdown inside stores.

Some employees and shoppers at the mall initially believed the sound of the alarm was for a drill.

“We just heard screaming… We thought it was a joke,” a SilverCity employee told CP24. “I asked someone what happened and they said they didn’t know, so we had to get everyone out.”

One Twitter user wrote that they were locked inside the Rolex store for safety. Others said they saw people running and realized something was wrong.

"I was at Chapters with my mom when I saw everybody screaming and running out of the mall," one Twitter user, Felipe Lepecki, wrote. "Grabbed my mom and ran to our car. Really hope nobody got hurt."

Police are urging people to avoid the area while they tend to the scene.

Officers say they’re searching for at least two male suspects in connection with the gunfire.

The first suspect has been described as a black male in his 20s wearing a black jacket with a hood and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a male in his 20s with a skinny build, about five-foot-nine and carrying a black handgun.

Few other details have been provided by police at this time.

"We have a very good response of police personnel heading to Yorkdale, investigative as well as primary response and other unit," staff Sgt. Frank Partridge told CP24 via phone.

"It happened such a short time ago I have no feedback from officers in the field."

The TTC says trains on Line 1 are not stopping at Yorkdale Station as a result of ongoing police activity.

Yorkdale issued a statement on Twitter saying that the shopping mall will be closed for the rest of the day “to allow police to investigate.”

“Yorkdale is secure and we are cooperating with police to safely evacuate the centre. We expect to open as scheduled tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” the tweet read.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call them at 416-808-3200.

Still at #yorkdale mall after multiple shots fired. Was eating at The Cheesecake Factory when alarms started going and people started running. Stuck in the parking lot. — Travis Paul (@travbroadway) August 30, 2018

Stuck inside the Yorkdale mall after shots rang out. A lot of panic and worry earlier but everyone calm. Am hearing this happened at the Starbucks location. #yorkdale pic.twitter.com/nDZ2VerZnY — Don Datta (@TheDonMud) August 30, 2018

Shooting was near Canada goose and Nordstrom, two armed males. Not sure if anyone got hurt. The whole mall is lockdown. — J-Lynn Signorello (@JaeEllle) August 30, 2018

This is a developing story... More to come.