Police investigating severe crash in Oshawa, Ont.

A major roadway in Oshawa, Ont. has been closed Monday afternoon while police investigate a severe car crash.

The incident occurred on Simcoe Street between Howden and Raglan roads.

Investigators haven't said much about the incident, but video from the scene shows two cars with significant damage.

The front half of the car appears to be smashed, with the roof completely removed from the body of the vehicle.

A vehicle involved in a collision in Oshawa on April 10, 2023 is seen here.

Another vehicle has serious front-end damage.

It is unclear how many people are injured.

Police say roads in the area are closed while an investigation takes place. They are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.