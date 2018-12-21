

Police in Toronto are asking residents in the York University Heights area to be vigilant after a series of reportedly violent sexual assaults in the area

The most recent incident unfolded on Wednesday night near Fountainhead Park.

A 22-year-old woman told police she was walking along a path on the north side of Finch Avenue West, approaching the park, when a man unknown to her grabbed her and held a knife to her throat.

It’s alleged the man threatened and sexually assaulted her before she was able to get away.

Two months earlier, on Oct. 24, a woman reported being grabbed and sexually assaulted by an unknown man while walking home near Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road.

The 20-year-old told police she had to fight off her attacker in order to escape.

One week later, on Oct. 31, another woman reported a similar incident in the Cook Road and Sentinel Road area.

The 22-year-old woman told police she was again grabbed from behind by a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

She was able to break free, police said, and the man fled the area.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents. Police have not said whether they believe one person is responsible for each of the alleged incidents.

In each case, police described the suspect as a black man in his early twenties who is between five-foot-nine and five-foot-11 inches tall, with a clean shaven face, short black hair and a slim build.

In the most recent case, the suspect was reportedly wearing a hooded top.

Toronto police Insp. Domenic Sinopoli of the Sex Crimes Unit is expected to provide more information on the investigation at a news conference at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information about any of the investigations is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.