Police investigating reported sightings of alligator in Brampton
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 10:55PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 1, 2020 11:14PM EDT
TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police are investigating after a reported alligator sighting in Brampton on Friday evening.
Const. Akhil Mooken said someone called police on their non-emergency line, reporting that an alligator was spotted in a storm drainage pond in the area of Creditview and James Potter roads.
The animal is described as five-to-six-foot long.
"We're in the area investi-gatoring," Mooken said.
Police said Brampton animal control will be assisting in the search.
"Something I thought I would never have to say, Brampton please keep your eyes peeled for an alligator loose in our city," Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a tweet.