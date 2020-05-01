TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police are investigating after a reported alligator sighting in Brampton on Friday evening.

Const. Akhil Mooken said someone called police on their non-emergency line, reporting that an alligator was spotted in a storm drainage pond in the area of Creditview and James Potter roads.

The animal is described as five-to-six-foot long.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

- Area of Creditview Rd/James Potter Rd in #Brampton

- Reports of alligator in storm drainage pond

- Officers on scene searching for 5-6 foot alligator

- I always thought they only had 4 feet...

- Officers are ready to provide Gator-aid

- PR20-0143233�� — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 2, 2020

"We're in the area investi-gatoring," Mooken said.

Police said Brampton animal control will be assisting in the search.

"Something I thought I would never have to say, Brampton please keep your eyes peeled for an alligator loose in our city," Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a tweet.