Police investigating 'potential links' between homicide and earlier shooting
Police say that they are investigating “potential links” between a fatal shooting in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon and another shooting that took place nearby minutes prior.
The homicide occurred in the vicinity of Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road at around 4:20 p.m.
Police say that a victim, since identified as 24-year-old Toronto resident Jaron Williams, was found without vital signs. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide was among a series of violent incidents that took place across the city on Sunday, wounding a total of seven people.
In a news release issued on Monday, police said that members of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force are currently investigating whether the murder of Williams is in some way related to another shooting near Amaranth Court and Flemington Road minutes prior. That incident, which took place about two-and-a-half kilometres away, resulted in a 43-year-old man sustaining serious injuries.
So far no suspect descriptions have been released in the homicide, though police say that four individuals were seen fleeting the areas in a vehicle.
That vehicle is described as a 2010-2015 beige or champagne coloured Chevrolet Equinox.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
Liberals want to see hybrid House of Commons model continue for another year
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Life in nearly a dozen countries has deteriorated so much over the last two years that a large majority of refugees and those displaced within those nations cannot house or feed themselves or their children, a new report from aid agency World Vision has found.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
Federal Court approves class-action on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children
The Federal Court of Canada has certified a class-action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous care.
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Some single-use plastics will be banned over the next 18 months
The federal government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and takeout containers by the end of this year, from selling them by the end of next year and from exporting them by the end of 2025.
Montreal
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.
-
Another landslide north of Quebec City 'inevitable,' 187 forced from homes
Public security officials are meeting today with residents north of Quebec City who have been forced from their homes because of the threat of landslides.
-
A better solution to Bill 96? Fund English institutions to encourage French language, culture
It's no secret that Bill 96, Quebec's new French-language law, has created an abundance of turmoil in the province -- have it be among English-rights groups, health care professionals, educational experts and many others.
London
-
Homes evacuated, schools 'shelter in place' after car damages gas meter
Homes and schools were impacted after a car hit a gas meter in London's Glen Cairn neighbourhood.
-
'I'm just trying to protect my child': Mother claims child came home with cuts, bruises from daycare amid Kidorable closure
A mother spoke with CTV News after claiming her 3-year-old daughter allegedly suffered from bite marks, broken skin that would bleed, and bruising every time she came home from Kidorable Child Care Centre.
-
Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe
A car stopped short of an embankment that drops to a parking lot in south London after a crash on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Gas station robbery prompts hold and secure at four Guelph schools
Four schools in Guelph were placed in hold and secure Monday morning while police investigated a robbery at a nearby gas station.
-
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
-
Brantford man dies after baseball bat attack
A 49-year-old Brantford man, who police said was hit in the head with a baseball bat, has died a little less than month after the initial attack.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim identified in fatal Highway 144 crash in Onaping Falls
A 46-year-old local man has been identified by police as the victim of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 144 and police are looking for dash cam footage.
-
Average home prices in Sudbury, North Bay reach $500K
The average price for a home sold in Greater Sudbury in May was $499,544, an increase of 21.6 per cent compared to the same time in 2021.
-
Loblaw to eliminate single-use plastic shopping bags from stores by early 2023
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it plans to eliminate all single-use plastic shopping bags from its stores by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Ottawa
-
Additional $60 million needed for Stage 2 LRT
Ottawa city councillors are being asked to approve another $60 million for the city’s Stage 2 LRT project, as a completion date for the project remains uncertain.
-
Downbursts responsible for storm damage in Belleville and Mallorytown: researchers
Downbursts were responsible for the wind damage in the Belleville and Mallorytown, Ont. areas last week, according to researchers.
-
Ontario couple loses $370,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Police in Ontario are issuing a warning after a couple lost more than $370,000 in a cryptocurrency scam.
Windsor
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in Kingsville
One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville overnight Sunday, OPP continues to investigate.
-
Windsor lottery winner plans to pay off his mortgage and adopt a dog with $1 million prize
A Windsor man who is always down to try his luck with a lottery ticket was “speechless” when it finally paid off — to the tune of $1 million.
-
How Windsor is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated each year on June 21, this year there are multiple opportunities for community members to engage and learn about the history and culture.
Barrie
-
'My client is innocent,' Paul Sadlon sexual assault case wraps up with verdict
Prominent Barrie, Ont. businessman Paul Sadlon was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.
-
Heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, with 30C+ highs
The heat is back on this week as temperatures climb into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for several areas.
-
Newmarket woman's $1.2 million 'surreal' lottery win
A Newmarket woman proved that Friday the 13th doesn't have to be unlucky after winning $1.2 million with the lottery ticket she purchased that day.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man charged with murder in 2019 disappearance of Tony Walsh; remains found
A man has been charged with murder in the death of Peter Anthony Walsh, whose remains have been found nearly three years after his disappearance in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
-
Security screeners stage 'Casual Monday' protest at Atlantic Canadian airports
Security screeners at 42 airports across Canada are taking job action Monday in protest of wages and working hours.
Calgary
-
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of baby Rocky Mountain goat
Staff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a Rocky Mountain goat born just last month.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Showers and thundershowers line Calgary's 5-day forecast
Wet weather sticks around this week.
Winnipeg
-
More details of fatal police shooting in Winnipeg released by IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog is releasing more information as it investigates a fatal shooting of a man shot by a Winnipeg police officer last Friday.
-
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
Vancouver
-
Stolen vehicle used in alleged hit-and-run found on fire: Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP say a stolen vehicle that was used in a pedestrian hit-and-run Monday was found caught on fire about a kilometre from the collision.
-
Here's when Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool might reopen after extensive damage
Vancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool might reopen this summer in spite of earlier concerns that extensive damage from a winter storm could leave the destination closed all season.
-
There's a ketchup-flavoured popsicle coming to Vancouver and here's how to try it
First there was macaroni-and-cheese ice cream, now there's a ketchup-flavoured popsicle.
Edmonton
-
EIA traffic ramping up with easing of vaccine requirements at Canadian airports
Officials at Edmonton International Airport (EIA) claim they are well staffed enough to avoid the kinds of delays seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport as COVID-19 rules are relaxed further.
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash northwest of Edmonton
Westlock RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a collision on Highway 44 northwest of Edmonton on Sunday.