Police investigating possible hit-and-run in Mississauga after body found
The area where Peel Regional Police said they located a man's body on Nov. 30, 2018 is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 10:37PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 10:44PM EST
Peel Regional Police said they are investigating the discovery of a 54-year-old man’s body in Mississauga as a possible hit-and-run collision.
Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Wharton Way at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers said the male victim was located with obvious signs of trauma and was subsequently pronounced dead.
A rear view mirror was located at the scene by officers.
Police said they are searching for a suspect vehicle, described only as being red.
Investigators have blocked off surrounding roads.