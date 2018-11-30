

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police said they are investigating the discovery of a 54-year-old man’s body in Mississauga as a possible hit-and-run collision.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Wharton Way at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said the male victim was located with obvious signs of trauma and was subsequently pronounced dead.

A rear view mirror was located at the scene by officers.

Police said they are searching for a suspect vehicle, described only as being red.

Investigators have blocked off surrounding roads.