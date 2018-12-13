

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating numerous bomb threats made to locations across the city and King subway station was been evacuated after a threat was received there.

“We take any threats that involve bombs or suspicious packages very seriously,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said.

Officers said King Station was cleared shortly after 3:30 p.m. and the nature and origin of the threat is being investigated.

Const. David Hopkinson said the threat was made to the area around the station and TTC management ordered an evacuation.

Hopkinson said locations around the city began receiving calls describing a bomb threat at 11 a.m. this morning.

He wouldn’t specify what areas were targeted.

“There have been a number of them in the downtown core,” Hopkinson said.

He later said as more than 10 phone call bomb threats have been received and one of them was to a major hospital in the city.

Police are not specifying the exact locations threatened until evacuations are ordered in relation to them.

Service on Line 1 was suspended for a time downtown after the King Station evacuation but has since resumed.

A number of cities in the U.S. as well as police officials in Winnipeg, Calgary, Ottawa and Vancouver also said they responded to several bomb threats.

Police in York and Peel regions tweeted that several businesses there received email bomb threats demanding a payment in bitcoin.

Both police services said the email threat said the payment of bitcoin would reveal where the "bomb" was located.