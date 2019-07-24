Police investigating murder near Fanshawe College
Police in London, Ont. investigate after a man was found in medical distress, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Police in London, Ontario are investigating a homicide near Fanshawe College.
Investigators say someone called 911 to report an assault in a building (on Hansuld Street) around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
They say police and paramedics found a man in medical distress at the scene and took him to hospital, where he died.
Police say they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
No arrests have been made so far.