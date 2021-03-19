TORONTO -- Police say they are investigating a number of reports of sexual assaults that took place at Toronto-area high schools.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that the allegations of high-school-aged boys sexually assaulting and/or physically assaulting girls of the same age are being circulated online by way of petitions and social media posts.

“While the Toronto Police Service believes that open dialogue about sexual violence is a positive and empowering step, there are consequences to sharing this information online which could be devastating to the victim and the accused,” police said.

Investigators did not identify the schools or students mentioned in those posts.

Police said that to date they have received approximately 12 such reports, which they are actively investigating.

Anyone who has been sexually assaulted is encouraged by police to come forward and file a report.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to their investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.