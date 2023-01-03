Police investigating impaired driving crash in Mississauga

A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said to be mulling more drones

Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukraine's president, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after at least 63 Russian soldiers were killed in an attack in the latest battlefield setback for the Kremlin's war strategy.

Montreal

London

  • Rainfall warning for London area

    A rainfall warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton. Environment Canada warns that ran could be heavy at times and that the frozen ground means a reduced ability to absorb the precipitation.

    (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins)

  • Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

    Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

  • Rainfall warning in effect

    A rainfall warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton. Environment Canada warns that ran could be heavy at times and that the frozen ground means a reduced ability to absorb the precipitation.

    (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

  • Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

    Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton