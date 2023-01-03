Police investigating impaired driving crash in Mississauga
Police are investigating a suspected impaired driving crash after two people were injured during a collision in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
The two-vehicle crash took place on Derry Road East, between Tomken Road and Highway 410, around 3:15 a.m.
Peel police told CP24 two people were transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
A third person was arrested for impaired driving, police say.
Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident, but around 6:30 a.m. investigators said they should be reopening shortly.
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government blasted COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S., Canada and several European nations.
CEO pay smashed records in 2021, on track to continue as inflation remains high
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said to be mulling more drones
Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukraine's president, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after at least 63 Russian soldiers were killed in an attack in the latest battlefield setback for the Kremlin's war strategy.
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator issued an apology and offered to unlock the data targeted in a ransomware attack on Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, a move cybersecurity experts say is rare, if not unprecedented, for the infamous group.
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Death from above: How drone warfare is shaping the battlefield in Ukraine
Drone warfare has been a calling card of the invasion of Ukraine, with the autonomous aerial vehicles being used on both sides of the conflict to devastating effect.
Montreal
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
Quebec immigration program only accepting French applicants
An immigration program designed for entrepreneurs will now only accept applications from French speakers in Quebec. It is part of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) promise to have 100 per cent of newcomers to the province be francophone by 2026.
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
London
Rainfall warning for London area
A rainfall warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton. Environment Canada warns that ran could be heavy at times and that the frozen ground means a reduced ability to absorb the precipitation.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash
The Elgin County OPP Traffic Reconstruction Team is on scene on Wellington Road after a fatal crash claimed the life of a cyclist on Monday morning.
Kitchener
Arrest made in connection to reports of shots fired in Brantford
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to reports of shots fired Monday afternoon outside of a home in Brantford.
Higher cost of living and payroll deductions could see more residents budgeting in Waterloo Region
A change to your pay cheque can be expected in 2023 as contributions to the Canadian Pension and Employment Insurance are increasing.
First baby of 2023 born in Waterloo Region shares father’s birthday
The first birth of the year in Waterloo Region belongs to a Kitchener couple, but Jan. 1 is a date the new father has celebrated his whole life.
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Pharmacies already seeing demand as Ontario rolls out increased prescription powers
Patients across Ontario can now get a prescription for some common ailments without visiting a doctor's office and at least one pharmacy in Ottawa is already seeing the demand.
Car fire doused in minutes after blaze erupts in garage
Ottawa firefighters doused a car fire in a commercial garage in a matter of minutes Monday evening.
Windsor
Rainfall warning in effect
A rainfall warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton. Environment Canada warns that ran could be heavy at times and that the frozen ground means a reduced ability to absorb the precipitation.
Barrie
Road closure plans ahead of OPP funeral in Barrie
Barrie residents and visitors can expect road closures and delays Wednesday to accommodate the funeral of OPP constable Grzegorz Pierzchala.
Barrie driver flees from police, crashes into pole, injures 4: SIU investigates
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses after a driver in Barrie fled from police before crashing into a pole, seriously injuring four people.
Central Ontario hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Barrie residents Danielle Doyle and Simon Hall are proud parents of the first baby born in 2023 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
Atlantic
Halifax police say homicide victim was trying to invade home; criminal charges not being considered
No criminal charges are being considered at this time in relation to a homicide that occurred at a Halifax residence Friday evening, say police.
World Juniors tournament wraps up in Moncton
Monday marked the last two in-person games for the 2023 World Juniors in Moncton, but the tournament brought a big boost and excitement to the city.
Calgary
Calgary realtor predicts what the housing market will be like in 2023
A Calgary realtor expects more challenges ahead for the housing market in 2023 as it recovers from interest rate hikes that spooked both buyers and sellers alike.
Volatile gas prices expected to soften impact of Alberta fuel tax holiday: experts
While Alberta suspended its collection of the provincial fuel tax, market experts say volatile gas prices will likely mean motorists will not notice the difference.
Winnipeg
Alberta lawyer charged for having a Manitoba judge followed during the pandemic
An Alberta lawyer is facing criminal charges for allegedly hiring an investigator to follow a Manitoba judge during a high-profile pandemic restrictions case.
From exercise routines to diets: Winnipeg health experts weigh in on New Year's resolutions
It is prime time for New Year's resolutions, with diets and gym goals at the top of many people's lists, but fitness experts say a new calendar year shouldn't be the sole factor in a lifestyle change.
Vancouver
Police called after fireworks ignite in Vancouver condo
A video circulating online is raising eyebrows, and safety concerns, as it shows a number of fireworks exploding either inside a Yaletown condo or on its very small balcony.
Living in B.C.: What will cost more, less, and the same in 2023
After a 2022 marked by painful inflation levels, British Columbians can expect to some necessities to cost the same in 2023, with a handful being cheaper but unlikely to make up for food costs that’ll continue to rise.
'What's up? Are you here for my mice?' B.C. man captures close-up video of young bobcat
A young bobcat was caught on camera, running over snow covered ground and hiding under a picnic table, after sneaking into an aircraft hangar in Kamloops B.C. last week.
Edmonton
'Pretty demoralizing': Vandals hit Edmonton community league hall for second time
The Riverbend Community League is preparing to once again rebuild and repair their Brookside Hall after a second break-in three months.
Local eatery challenges new year resolutions with burger diet
A south Edmonton eatery has invited diners to try out a new kind of new year's resolution.