

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say the death of a man in South Riverdale early Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Paramedics say the man, believed to be in his 40s, was found outside in the area of Eastern Avenue and Lewis Street at around 1 a.m.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Paramedics would not comment on the nature of the man's injuries.

Police have provided few details about the investigation and have not released any information about possible suspects.