Police investigating homicide in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 6:57AM EST
A male was arrested at the scene following a homicide at a Mississauga home early Saturday morning.
Police were initially called to the address on Marmac Crescent near Ridegway Drive and the Collegeway for a stabbing.
Police say that homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.
The circumstances of what happened are not immediately clear.