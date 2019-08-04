Police investigating gunfire in Liberty Village
Toronto police investigate after multiple shots were fired on Mowat Avenue in Liberty Village Sunday August 4, 2019.
Joshua Freeman , CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 7:56AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 4, 2019 8:12AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in Liberty Village overnight.
Several vehicles were struck after shots were fired on Mowat Avenue, near Liberty Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m., Toronto police said.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the shots.
Police remained at the scene investigating early Sunday morning, but there was no word about the circumstances around the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.