Police investigating fatal stabbing in Etobicoke
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 9:26PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, September 12, 2020 9:29PM EDT
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Etobicoke. (CP24/Kayla Williams)
A man has died after a stabbing in Rexdale Saturday evening.
It happened in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue, west of Islington Avenue, around 8:40 p.m.
Police said officers located a man with a stab wound to his neck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Police said a suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as having a slim build and was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.