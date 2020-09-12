A man has died after a stabbing in Rexdale Saturday evening.

It happened in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue, west of Islington Avenue, around 8:40 p.m.

Police said officers located a man with a stab wound to his neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police said a suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as having a slim build and was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.