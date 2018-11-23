

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 30s is dead after a shooting in Hamilton on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence on Clifton Downs Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics did attend the scene but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead without being transported to hospital.

Hamilton police say that the investigation remains in its “early stages” and that no further information is available at this point.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.