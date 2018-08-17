Police investigating fatal crash in Hamilton
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 10:01AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 17, 2018 10:02AM EDT
Police in Hamilton say they’re investigating a fatal crash.
The crash occurred near King and Queen streets sometime Friday morning.
There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the victim, nor is it known if anyone else was injured in the crash.
Few other details have been provided, but police are urging motorists to avoid the area while they tend to the scene.
They expect traffic to be “greatly affected” while the intersection is closed.
The service’s collision reconstruction team has been called.
More to come…
HPS is currently investigating a fatality collision @ King St & Queen St. The intersection will remain closed for the majority of the day. Please avoid the surrounding area as traffic will be greatly affected. Collision Reconstruction has been activated. #HamOnt— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 17, 2018