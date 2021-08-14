TORONTO -- A driver is dead after a vehicle hit a pole in Etobicoke overnight, Toronto police say.

On Saturday, police responded to reports of a collision at Bloor Street and Islington Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

Police said a vehicle lost control and hit a light post.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Reconstruction crews are on scene.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.