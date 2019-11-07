Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 12 near Port Perry, Ont on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred between Scugog Line 2 and Scugog Line 3.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that a tow truck was on scene assisting a stranded motorist at the time.

“I don’t know what the details are right now. Tow truck driver was on scene. Another motorist apparently came into a collision with this person,” he said.

No further information has been released regarding the circumstances of the collision.

The Greater Toronto Area was hit with its first snowfall on Thursday, which may have resulted in icy or slippery driving conditions.

This is a developing news story. More to come.