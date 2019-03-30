

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Port Credit early Saturday morning.

Police say that the vehicle was headed eastbound on Lakeshore Road near Stavebank Road at around 2:25 a.m. when it mounted a curb and slammed into multiple light standards before hitting a building.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries after arriving.

While the circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, police confirm that they are investigating speed as a possible factor.

Images from the scene on Saturday morning showed two light poles that were toppled by the force of the impact. The black vehicle involved in the crash could also be seen split into several pieces with a wife field of debris on the roadway.

“If you look at any traditional accident if people are driving 60 km/h or even 80 km/h this isn’t the kind of damage or debris you see, a car actually torn to bits from the impact,” Const. Danny Marttini told CP24 at the scene. “It really doesn’t look like a vehicle anymore. I personally have never come to a collision where the car was literally in so many pieces, and I have seen some pretty bad ones. It looks kind of like somebody was building a car rather than the remains of one.”

Police say that the victim is believed to be a 38-year-old man from Burlington. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Peel Regional Police’s Major Collision Bureau is currently conducting an investigation at the scene.

“We will be looking at all aspects but right now it is about recreating the scene, Marttini told CP24 at the scene.