

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man was rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition after he was found with a stab wound to his chest near Kingston and Galloway roads in Scarborough overnight.

Police say that they found the victim at a plaza located at 4190 Kingston Road at around 2:45 a.m., though they say that they are not sure where the stabbing actually occurred.

Officers were searching the surrounding area early Friday morning in an attempt to locate the crime scene.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.