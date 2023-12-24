TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigating early morning shooting in Scarborough

    One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a Sunday morning shooting in Scarborough.

    Toronto police said gunshots rang out in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road.

    Officers wee called to the scene around 1 a.m.

    Police described the victim as a man in his 60s and said that the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

    There is also no suspect information available at this time.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News