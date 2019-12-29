TORONTO -- Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood this morning.

Reports from the scene suggest someone was shot inside a building in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. but police have not confirmed that information.

Officers at 43 Division initially told CP24 that the incident appeared to be a homicide but later said they no longer believe that to be the case.

Investigators have also not released any details about the victim or possible suspects.