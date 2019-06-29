

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two men are dead after an apparent shooting in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

Police were called to a building on Emmett Avenue in the Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue area at around 1:30 a.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.

Police say that two men were subsequently located outside of the building without vital signs.

One of them was pronounced dead on scene while the other was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police say that a third male victim was dropped off at a hospital with unspecified injuries, though it is unclear whether he is connected to the Emmett Avenue incident.

“We believe it may be related but that is under investigation at this time,” Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters at the scene early Saturday morning. “If there is anybody at all that has seen anything we are asking that they come forward with that information.”

Proctor said that police will be looking into whether the apartment building near where the men were found has any surveillance cameras that may have offer clues as to what transpired.

He said that forensic officers will also be spending much of the morning combing the scene for evidence.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.