

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men are dead after a shooting inside a Vaughan banquet hall early Saturday morning.

Police say that they were called to the Dream Palace Banquet Hall and Restaurant near Keele Street and Rivermede Road for a reported shooting at around 4:15 a.m.

Once on scene, police say that officers located two victims. One of the victims was deceased at the scene and the other was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that they are unsure what led up to the shooting and are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the events.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Rivermede Road is closed in both directions between Keele Street and Bowes Road due to the ongoing investigation.